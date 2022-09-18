Disaster Relief Act Applied in 7 Kyushu Prefs. in Advance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Cabinet Office said Sunday that seven prefectures in the Kyushu southwestern region have decided to apply the disaster relief act to all municipalities in each prefecture as Typhoon Nanmadol is feared to cause disasters there.

The seven prefectures are Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Miyazaki and Kagoshima.

This is the first case in which the disaster relief act has been applied before damage is actually caused since the law was revised in 2021 to enable such in-advance application.

Under the law, municipalities’ expenses for setting up evacuation centers are covered by the central and prefectural governments.

Kagoshima Prefecture applied the law on Saturday and the other six prefectures on Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]