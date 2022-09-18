Disaster Relief Act Applied in 9 Prefectures in Advance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Cabinet Office said Sunday that nine prefectures in western and southwestern Japan have decided to apply the disaster relief act to all municipalities in each prefecture as Typhoon Nanmadol is feared to cause disasters there.

The nine prefectures are Yamaguchi, Kochi, Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Miyazaki and Kagoshima.

This is the first case in which the disaster relief act has been applied before damage is actually caused since the law was revised in 2021 to enable such in-advance application.

Under the law, municipalities' expenses for setting up evacuation centers are covered by the central and prefectural governments.

Kagoshima Prefecture applied the law on Saturday and the other eight prefectures on Sunday.

