Ex-Kadokawa Officials May Have Met Former Tokyo Games Exec Twice

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--It has been suspected that two former Kadokawa Corp. <9468> officials arrested for alleged bribe-giving over the selection of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics sponsors may have met with Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Games organizing committee executive, at his office twice and asked for his favor so that the major Japanese publisher would be chosen as a sponsor, sources said.

Kadokawa Chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, 79, also arrested for suspected bribe-giving, has denied that he was present at the meetings between the two former company officials and the 78-year-old former Tokyo Games organizing committee executive, who has been arrested for alleged bribe-taking, according to the sources.

But the special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office suspects that the chairman may have known about the meetings.

Toshiyuki Yoshihara, 64, a former Kadokawa executive, and Kyoji Maniwa, 63, former head of the company's Tokyo Games office, visited the office in Tokyo's Minato Ward of a consultancy company for which Takahashi serves as chairman in 2016 and 2017, according to the sources. At the meetings, the two are suspected of seeking Takahashi's support for the publisher to be selected as a Tokyo Games sponsor, the sources said.

The publishing company started in 2014 to consider becoming a sponsor for the Games as part of its inbound business assuming an increase in foreign visitors to Japan.

