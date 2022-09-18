Tsunami Advisory Issued for Parts of Okinawa after Taiwan Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency briefly issued a tsunami advisory Sunday for the Miyako and Yaeyama areas of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, following an earthquake that occurred near Taiwan around 3:44 p.m. (6:44 a.m. GMT).

The advisory was lifted at 5:15 p.m.

The maximum height of the tsunami was forecast to be 1 meter.

The agency had also warned that slight sea-level changes might be observed in Tokyo's Izu island chain, the Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific, Kochi Prefecture in western Japan and Okinawa's main island.

The quake near Taiwan had a magnitude of 7.2 and its focus was very shallow, according to the agency.

