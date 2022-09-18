Special Heavy Rain Warning Issued for Miyazaki

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special warning for heavy rain for parts of Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Sunday afternoon, while maintaining the special warnings for violent wind, high waves and tidal surges it issued on Saturday for the neighboring prefecture of Kagoshima.

The warnings were issued as Typhoon Nanmadol approached the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan, including the two prefectures. The large, very powerful typhoon is forecast to come close to or make landfall in the coastal area of western Kyushu toward Monday morning and then head northeast to reach the Chugoku region in western Japan.

Linear precipitation zones, or bands of cumulonimbus clouds that cause especially heavy rain, are feared to be formed in the Kyushu and Chugoku regions as well as the Shikoku western region, heightening disaster risks. Many municipalities in these regions have issued evacuation instructions for their residents.

The Japanese government held a meeting of related cabinet ministers at the prime minister's office on Sunday to discuss responses to the approach of the typhoon.

"I want people to take actions early without hesitation to protect their lives at the slightest sign of their safety being at risk," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

