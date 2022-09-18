Typhoon Nanmadol Makes Landfall in Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall around the city of Kagoshima in southwestern Japan around 7 p.m. Sunday (10 a.m. GMT).

The 14th typhoon of the year is on course to cross the Kyushu southwestern region toward Monday morning and then head northeast to reach the Chugoku region in western Japan, off the Hokuriku central region and the Tohoku northeastern region.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned residents in these areas of driving wind, torrential rain and rough seas caused by the large, very powerful typhoon.

The agency issued special warnings for violent wind, high waves and tidal surges for Kagoshima Prefecture on Saturday evening and a special warning for heavy rain for parts of Miyazaki Prefecture on Sunday afternoon. The two prefectures are both part of the Kyushu region.

In the northern part of Miyazaki, a linear precipitation zone, or a band of cumulonimbus clouds that causes especially heavy rain, was formed. Such zones are feared to be formed also in other parts of the Kyushu region and the Chugoku region, as well as the Kinki western region. Many municipalities in these regions have issued evacuation instructions for their residents.

