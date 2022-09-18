Japan Logs 64,044 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--A total of 64,044 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Japan on Sunday, down by around 17,400 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities came to 77 on the day, while the number of severely ill patients increased by two from Saturday to 311.

In Tokyo, 8,077 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus, with the daily count rising by 327 from a week earlier. The seven-day average of new infections fell 13.7 pct to 8,379.7.

The Japanese capital reported six new deaths among COVID-19 patients, while the number of patients with severe symptoms under its criteria rose by one from the previous day to 25.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]