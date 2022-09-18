Japan's Elderly Population Totals Record 36.27 M.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of people aged 65 or older in Japan stood at a record high of 36.27 million as of Thursday, rising by 60,000 from a year before and accounting for 29.1 pct of the nation's total population, also the highest ever, the internal affairs ministry said Sunday.

The estimate, based on the 2020 census data and other information, was released ahead of Respect for the Aged Day on Monday, a national holiday.

Elderly men totaled 15.74 million, making up 26.0 pct of the total male population, while the number of elderly women came to 20.53 million, accounting for 32.0 pct of the overall female population.

The share of the elderly population has been increasing every year since 1950. The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research expects the share to reach 35.3 pct of the total population in 2040, when the so-called second baby-boomer generation, or people born in 1971-1974 to postwar baby boomers, will be 65 or older.

Among 200 countries and regions in the world with population of 100,000 or more, Japan had the highest share of the elderly population. Italy came second with 24.1 pct, followed by Finland with 23.3 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]