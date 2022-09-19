Typhoon Nanmadol Pounds Japan; 2 People Confirmed Dead

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Large Typhoon Nanmadol has pounded many parts of Japan, leaving two people dead, one person missing and more than 50 others injured.

The 14th typhoon of the year moved northeast around Yamaguchi Prefecture in western Japan and along the coast of the nearby Sanin region toward Monday night after traveling through the Kyushu southwestern region from Sunday night to Monday morning.

Typhoon Nanmadol, which is no longer extremely powerful, is forecast to head for the Tohoku northeastern region Tuesday morning after traveling off the Hokuriku central region. It is expected to become an extratropical cyclone Tuesday afternoon.

The Japan Meteorological Agency put people in wide areas on high alert for violent winds, high waves and high tides, as well as landslides and river flooding from heavy rain.

The agency downgraded its special warnings for strong winds, high waves and high tides issued on Saturday evening in Kagoshima Prefecture in Kyushu to warnings or advisories or lifted them by 8 a.m. Monday (11 p.m. Sunday GMT). A special heavy rain warning issued for most areas in Miyazaki Prefecture, also in Kyushu, was lowered to a warning at 11 a.m. Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]