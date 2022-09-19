Typhoon Nanmadol Seen Heading for Sanin Region

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Large Typhoon Nanmadol is forecast to head for Yamaguchi Prefecture in western Japan and the nearby Sanin region after traveling through the Kyushu southwestern region from Sunday night to Monday morning.

The 14th typhoon of the year, which is no longer extremely powerful, is expected to travel off the Sea of Japan on Monday night and then may head for the Hokuriku central region and the Tohoku northeastern region toward Tuesday morning.

The Japan Meteorological Agency put people mainly in eastern and western Japan on high alert for violent winds, high waves and high tides, as well as landslides and river flooding from heavy rain.

The agency downgraded its special warnings for strong winds, high waves and high tides issued on Saturday evening in Kagoshima Prefecture in Kyushu to warnings or advisories or lifted them by 8 a.m. Monday (11 p.m. Sunday GMT). A special heavy rain warning issued for most areas in Miyazaki Prefecture, also in Kyushu, was lowered to a warning at 11 a.m. Monday.

"It is really raining heavily," Ryuta Kurora, director at the agency's Forecast Division, told a press conference, urging people not to lower the guard since landslides could happen some time after the rain stops.

