Emperor Naruhito Attends Reception ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito, who is visiting Britain to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, joined a reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday evening.

The Emperor, dressed in a dark suit, left his hotel in central London around 5 p.m.

The reception began shortly after 6 p.m. and lasted for more than an hour, an aide accompanying the Emperor said, adding that the event was held in a cordial atmosphere although there was grief.

Emperor Naruhito conveyed condolences from himself, Empress Masako, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko to the King and his wife.

The Emperor also met with Princess Anne, the eldest daughter of the late Queen, Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and French President Emmanuel Macron.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]