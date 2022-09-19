Japan Emperor, Empress Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended the state funeral for British Queen Elizabeth II, which was held at Westminster Abbey in London from 11 a.m. Monday.

It was the second time for a Japanese emperor to join the funeral for a foreign head of state or royal family member. In the first case, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, father of the current Emperor, attended the state funeral for Belgian King Baudouin in 1993, when he was on the throne, with his wife, Empress Emerita Michiko.

Emperor Naruhito, wearing a morning dress, and Empress Masako, clad in a black dress, left their hotel in central London shortly after 9:45 a.m.

The Emperor and the Empress got into a car while waving to people who gathered around them. They changed to a bus prepared by the British side at the Royal Hospital Chelsea and headed for Westminster Abbey with others attending the state funeral for the Queen, who passed away on Sept. 8.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako looked somber as they attended the funeral. All funeral participants offered silent prayers for the Queen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]