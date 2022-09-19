Japan Emperor Emeritus Undergoes Cataract Surgery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Emeritus Akihito underwent cataract surgery on his left eye at the University of Tokyo Hospital on Monday.

The Emperor Emeritus, 88, arrived at the hospital in Bunkyo Ward in Tokyo around 9:30 a.m. the same day (12:30 a.m. GMT). Empress Emerita Michiko visited the hospital later to attend her husband.

The couple left the hospital around noon.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito is slated to undergo cataract and glaucoma surgery on his right eye on Sunday.

An ophthalmic examination during a medical checkup has found progress in the clouding of the lenses in the Emperor Emeritus’ eyes, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

