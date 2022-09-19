Japan Logs 537,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 537,557 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, down by 158,476 from the preceding week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 20,712,020 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most new weekly cases, with 58,658, followed by Osaka in western Japan, with 42,221, Aichi in central Japan, with 38,511, Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, with 32,088, and Saitama, north of Tokyo, with 31,812.

The country's death toll among COVID-19 patients totaled 43,787. New fatalities came to 1,112 in the past week, down by 451 from the prior week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]