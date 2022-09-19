Kishida Delays Departure to N.Y. until Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday decided to delay his planned departure to New York until Tuesday.

He made the decision in order to confirm damage from Typhoon Nanmadol, which is hitting the Asian country, according to informed sources.

Kishida was initially scheduled to leave for New York on Monday. In the U.S. city, the prime minister is slated to deliver an address during the general debate at a U.N. General Assembly meeting.

He is now expected to depart on Tuesday morning on a chartered flight from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and arrive in New York the same day local time. Kishida is likely to return home on Friday as originally planned, according to the sources.

