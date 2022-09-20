30 Years On, Japan Faces Challenge to Pass on PKO Know-How

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan marked the 30th anniversary on Tuesday of its Ground Self-Defense Force participating in U.N. peacekeeping operations, or PKO, for the first time, in Cambodia.

Japan has not dispatched a large-scale unit to a peacekeeping mission since its withdrawal from such a mission in South Sudan in 2017, and there is no prospect for the resumption of its PKO participation.

As the number of GSDF members with experience in PKO missions is decreasing, the GSDF is facing the challenge of passing on PKO know-how through training.

Since the mission in Cambodia, the GSDF has dispatched a total of some 12,000 members to join 10 missions, including those for ceasefire monitoring, supply transportation and restoration of facilities.

Currently, four GSDF members are working at the command of the peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

