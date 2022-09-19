Japan Logs 38,057 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 38,057 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday, down by about 15,000 from a week before and the first daily count below 40,000 since July 11.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients came to 300, down by 11 from Sunday. Among coronavirus patients, 72 were newly confirmed dead.

In Tokyo, 4,069 people tested positive for the virus Monday, down by 1,585 from a week before, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

Five new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo stood at 8,153.3, down 14.0 pct week on week.

The number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition under Tokyo’s own criteria came to 25, unchanged from Sunday, according to the metropolitan government.

