Toyota Halts 12 Plants due to Typhoon; Many Convenience Stores Shut

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Large Typhoon Nanmadol has disrupted corporate activities in Japan, with Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> suspending 12 plants and a number of convenience stores closed.

The leading Japanese automaker halted on Monday evening the operations of 24 lines at the 12 plants, including factories in the central prefecture of Aichi and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka.

Its plants in the northeastern prefectures of Iwate and Miyagi continued operations on the day but will be suspended Tuesday morning, according to the company.

At three major convenience store operators, the combined number of outlets subject to planned closures totaled over 4,000 briefly on Monday.

At Seven-Eleven Japan Co., the number of such stores stood at 2,216 as of 9 a.m. (midnight Sunday GMT).

