Tokyo Police Boosting Security Week before Abe's Funeral

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department is stepping up security against terrorism and other incidents a week before the Sept. 27 state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Tokyo police are deploying personnel to busy terminal stations in the Japanese capital. Police members from other prefectures will also be mobilized to provide additional layers of security.

In Tuesday's patrol activity at JR Tokyo Station, which was open for viewing by the media, police had explosive detection dogs check for suspicious objects.

Riot police members and others were on the lookout on platforms for Shinkansen bullet trains and at ticket barriers, working with employees of East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East.

"We'll take every possible measure for security," local police station head Atsushi Maeda said, also asking for public cooperation.

