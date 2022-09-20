Japan, S. Korea Foreign Chiefs Discuss Wartime Labor Issue

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, on Monday agreed to continue talks on the bilateral issue of wartime labor.

In their meeting in New York that lasted for about an hour, Hayashi and Park agreed to seek ways to prevent seized assets of Japanese companies targeted in related lawsuits in South Korea from being converted into cash.

Hayashi reiterated Japan's position that the issue of wartime claims was resolved with the 1965 bilateral agreement on property and claims.

Park explained the South Korean government's policy of resolving the wartime labor issue before the seized assets are liquidated and called for sincere efforts by both Tokyo and Seoul to find a desirable solution at an early date.

It was the third formal face-to-face meeting between Hayashi and Park. They last met in August.

