Kishida Leaves for N.Y. to Attend U.N. General Assembly

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left for New York on Tuesday to attend a U.N. General Assembly session where he aims to call for U.N. reform and nuclear disarmament.

This is the first time in three years for a Japanese prime minister to attend a U.N. General Assembly session in-person.

"At a time when the foundations of the international order have been shaken, I'll send out Japanese proposals, including for strengthening U.N. functions," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office before his departure.

Kishida was to leave Japan on Monday, but postponed the schedule to respond to powerful Typhoon Nanmadol, which has caused damage in many parts of the country.

In his U.N. speech scheduled for Tuesday, Kishida is slated to underline the importance of an international order based on the rule of law amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

