Typhoon Nanmadol Turns into Extratropical Cyclone

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Nanmadol, the 14th typhoon of the year, turned into an extratropical cyclone at 9 a.m. Tuesday (midnight Monday GMT) after making another landfall in Japan earlier in the morning near the central Japan city of Niigata.

The typhoon traveled through the Kyushu southwestern region from Sunday night to Monday morning and moved around Yamaguchi Prefecture in western Japan and along the coast of the nearby Sanin region toward Monday night, before once moving away from land. It made landfall near Niigata at around 4 a.m. Tuesday and then turned into an extratropical cyclone over the Pacific Ocean off the Tohoku northeastern Japan region.

Typhoon Nanmadol left two people dead in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Miyazaki and one missing in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

A total of 134 people were injured in 21 prefectures ranging from Kyushu to the Kanto eastern region.

According to the National Police Agency, there are reports of two more fatalities and two others with no vital signs.

