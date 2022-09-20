Japan Household Financial Assets Rise to Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Financial assets held by households in Japan as of the end of June increased 1.3 pct from a year before to 2,007 trillion yen, hitting a record high for the end of the first half of a calendar year, Bank of Japan data showed Tuesday.

The growth reflected jumps in cash and deposits thanks to increases in bonuses.

The balance of cash and deposits rose 2.8 pct to 1,102 trillion yen, making up 54.9 pct of the total.

Insurance products grew 1.0 pct to 382 trillion yen, reflecting the impact of the yen's weakening on foreign currency-denominated products.

Shareholdings fell 3.3 pct to 199 trillion yen due to drops in stock prices, while investment trust funds edged down 0.2 pct to 86 trillion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]