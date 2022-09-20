Some LDP Members Call for 30 T. Yen in Economic Package

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Some members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have called for fiscal spending worth at least 30 trillion yen in a comprehensive economic package the government plans to release in October.

"The baseline should be 30 trillion yen," Hiroshige Seko, secretary-general for the LDP lawmakers of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, told a press conference Tuesday.

Seko referred to the government's fiscal 2021 supplementary budget featuring spending exceeding 30 trillion yen.

"This time, (measures to tackle) soaring prices, materials shortages and higher electricity bills will be included as well," he said, demanding bigger spending than under the supplementary budget.

The LDP plans to draw up proposals on economic measures in mid-October. Based on the proposals, the government is expected to formulate the economic package and introduce the second fiscal 2022 supplementary budget to finance the package at an extraordinary parliamentary session in November.

