Japan's New COVID-19 Cases Dive to 31,747 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 31,747 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, down by some 55,800 from a week before.

There were 127 new fatal cases, while the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms stood at 299, down by one from Monday.

Tokyo had 3,794 new positive cases, down by around 5,000 from a week earlier, and five new coronavirus-linked deaths, according to the metropolitan government.

The seven-day average of new cases fell 20.8 pct to 7,430.3 in the Japanese capital. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria increased by three from Monday to 28.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]