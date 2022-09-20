Japan Defense Min. to Stop Accepting Students from Myanmar Military

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that it will suspend a program to accept people from Myanmar's military to study at the National Defense Academy of Japan and other institutions in the country from the next fiscal year.

The ministry reached a conclusion that it cannot continue on with the program, following the executions of pro-democracy activists by Myanmar's military junta in July.

According to the ministry, nine people from Myanmar's military are currently studying at the academy, while a total of two people are learning at Japan's Ground and Air Self-Defense Forces.

The study abroad program will still be available to the 11 people until the end of their academic periods.

