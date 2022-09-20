Man with Gunpowder Arrested near U.S. Embassy in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police Tuesday arrested a university student who allegedly attempted to throw gunpowder into the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.

Shogo Koyama, a 26-year-old resident of Suita, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, was arrested on the spot by the Metropolitan Police Department's Public Security Bureau on suspicion of possessing gunpowder in violation of the explosives control law.

A security officer spotted Koyama behaving suspiciously around the embassy and found that he had in his pocket a cup containing about 160 grams of gunpowder.

Koyama told the police that he learned how to make gunpowder through the internet and that he came to Tokyo to throw it into the embassy.

So far, the department has not found any connections between his act and a particular organization or confirmed that he has made any firearm.

