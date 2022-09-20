JNTO Pres. Hopes to Revive Inbound Tourism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Satoshi Seino, president of the Japan National Tourism Organization, on Tuesday expressed his wish to achieve a recovery in the number of inbound tourists after Japan began easing its COVID-19 border restrictions.

“It’s time to make a fresh start,” Seino said in a speech at a gathering hosted by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate.

Spending by foreign visitors contributes significantly to underpinning the Japanese economy, Seino said, stressing the importance of luring visitors especially from Western countries.

Such spending is estimated to have plummeted to slightly above 120 billion yen in 2021 from over 4.8 trillion yen in 2019.

It used to be Japan’s major source of revenues from abroad next only to exports of automobiles and chemical products, Seino said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]