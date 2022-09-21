Kishida Calls for Boosting U.N. Role

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday underlined the need to strengthen the role of the United Nations at a time when Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shaken the very foundations of the international order.

In a speech delivered at a U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York, Kishida also expressed his resolve to realize a world without nuclear weapons, criticizing threats by Russia to use such weapons.

Rapping Russia by name for its aggression on Ukraine, Kishida said this is an act violating the principles and basics of the U.N. Charter.

"Now is the time to mobilize the power and wisdom to ensure an international order based on the rule of law," the prime minister said, highlighting the importance of strengthening the functions of the United Nations, including reforming its Security Council.

Kishida said the General Assembly is the only universal body that defines the cause of the international community, apparently referring to a resolution condemning Russia over its Ukraine invasion that was adopted by an overwhelming majority in March. Japan will work to revitalize the General Assembly further, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]