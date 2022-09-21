Kishida Calls for Strengthening U.N. Functions

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday underlined the need to strengthen the functions of the United Nations at a time when Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shaken the very foundations of the international order.

In a speech delivered at a U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York, Kishida also expressed his resolve to realize a world without nuclear weapons, criticizing threats by Russia to use such weapons.

Kishida said, "Russia's aggression against Ukraine is an act that tramples on the vision and principles of the U.N. Charter."

"Now is the time to return to the vision and principles of the U.N. Charter and mobilize our strength and wisdom to ensure an international order based on the rule of law. To achieve this, we must reform the United Nations and strengthen its functions," he said.

Noting that the General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning Russia following its Ukraine invasion, Kishida said it "proved to be the sole universal organ that represents all Member States, pointing us in the direction of the international community's just cause."

