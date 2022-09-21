Artwork by Japanese Student Sells for 11,340 Dlrs at Christie's

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--A folding screen with a painting created by a Japanese student of a Tokyo University of the Arts graduate school fetched 11,340 dollars at an auction held in New York by Christie's on Tuesday.

Kenta Takahashi, 26, described a scene in a city as a work of modern art using techniques of traditional Japanese painting.

It is believed to be unprecedented for Christie's to have auctioned a work by a student in New York, an official of the auction house said.

Highly acclaimed for representing the fusion of techniques of traditional Japanese painting and modern art, Takahashi's work, A Piece of the City," created last year, was put up for auction as part of a series of Japanese and Korean artworks including antiques.

Using mineral pigments, made of powdered minerals and traditionally used in Japanese-style paintings, as well as natural glue, Takahashi drew the street art-style painting on the folding screen covered with silver leaf.

