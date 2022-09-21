LDP Conservative Group Formerly Led by Ex-PM Abe Restarted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--A group of conservative lawmakers from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party held its first general meeting Wednesday since its chairman, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was assassinated in July.

At the meeting, the group called "Sosei Nippon" confirmed that it would continue to hold study sessions to pass down properly the achievements of Abe as prime minister to future generations. It also decided to keep the chairman post vacant for the time being.

"We'll follow his last wishes and tackle key issues for the country," said former Foreign Minister Hirofumi Nakasone, acting chairman of the group. "We want to engage in activities vigorously."

Wednesday was the 68th birthday of Abe. At the meeting venue, a photo of the former prime minister was set up, and participants including LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda and Hiroshige Seko, LDP secretary-general in the House of Councillors, who were close to Abe, offered a silent prayer.

The group has 131 members, and the day's meeting was attended by 55, including proxies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]