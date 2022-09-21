Eneos Admits Ex-Chairman Sugimori's Sexual Assault

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Former Eneos Holdings Inc. <5020> Chairman Tsutomu Sugimori's resignation from the post was due to the issue of his sexual assault, the company said Wednesday, admitting a report by a weekly magazine.

In a statement released on the day, the major Japanese oil distributor said, "It is extremely regrettable that (Sugimori) has committed an act against respect for human rights and compliance."

After being contacted by a lawyer for the woman sexually abused by Sugimori, the company conducted an in-house survey and confirmed the facts of the case. Later, in early August, the company advised Sugimori to quit as its chairman.

On Aug. 12, Eneos announced that Sugimori had resigned due to personal reasons.

According to a report published on the online edition of the magazine, Shukan Shincho, on Wednesday, Sugimori sexually assaulted a female employee of an eating and drinking facility in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, in July.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]