Japan Reports Some 70,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 69,832 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down by about 30,400 from a week before.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients came to 301, up by two from Tuesday. New coronavirus deaths numbered 126.

In Tokyo, 7,059 new infection cases were reported. The daily tally slid by 3,534 from a week before, standing below 10,000 for the seventh consecutive day.

Nine new fatalities were confirmed in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new infections stood at 6,925.4, down 22.7 pct.

The number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition under Tokyo's own criteria came to 21, down by seven from Tuesday, according to the metropolitan government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]