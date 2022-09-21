Tokyo Logs 7,059 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 7,059 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, down by 3,534 from a week before and below 10,000 for the seventh straight day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria dropped by seven from Tuesday to 21 while nine new deaths were confirmed among coronavirus patients, according to the government of the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo came to 6,925.4, down 22.7 pct from week on week.

