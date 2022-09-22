Kishida, Yoon Agree to Promote Talks on Wartime Labor Issue

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday agreed to promote talks on the issue of wartime labor.

The two leaders reached the agreement during a 30-minute conversation, not a formal meeting, on the sidelines of a U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York, according to the Japanese government.

Tokyo's explanation about the status of the talks comes as some members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party insist that the country should not hold a formal summit with South Korea unless Seoul resolves the wartime labor issue, sources familiar with the situation said.

South Korea's presidential office said that the two leaders held an informal meeting.

In their meeting in New York on Monday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, agreed to continue discussions on the issue, while welcoming constructive exchanges between the two countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]