BOJ Holds Steady, Triggering Yen to Hit 24-Year Low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan decided Thursday to keep its current massive monetary easing policy unchanged, triggering the yen to weaken past 145 per dollar for the first time in 24 years.

At its two-day policy-setting meeting through the day, the BOJ Policy Board unanimously voted to keep its short-term policy interest rate at minus 0.1 pct and continue to guide 10-year government bond yields around zero pct.

The central bank also decided to phase out its special financing support for smaller companies hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic by the end of March next year, instead of the previously scheduled expiration at the end of this month.

To replace the COVID-19 support measure, the BOJ decided to introduce a new scheme to provide unlimited funds to meet a wide variety of financing needs among small firms.

In a statement released after the meeting, the BOJ said the Japanese economy "has picked up as the resumption of economic activity has progressed while public health has been protected from COVID-19, despite being affected by factors such as a rise in commodity prices."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]