Japan Starts Trial Run of Carbon Credit Market

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s industry ministry launched a trial run of a carbon credit market, a carbon dioxide emission credit trading system mainly for companies, at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Trading in CO2 emission credits took place in an open market for the first time in Japan, where credit transactions had been conducted through direct negotiations between buyers and sellers.

In the new market, prices and emission amounts are disclosed, unlike under the negotiation-based trading system. The ministry hopes to promote trading in hopes that the entire Japanese business world will work on decarbonization.

A total of 145 companies, local governments and others have signed up to take part in the trial run so far.

The carbon credit market “is one of our measures toward the realization of a low carbon society,” said Akira Kiyota, group CEO of Japan Exchange Group Inc. <8697>, or JPX, the parent of the TSE.

