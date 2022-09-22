Kishida, Marcos Agree to Expand Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed Wednesday to expand security cooperation between the two countries.

In their meeting in New York, Kishida and Marcos discussed China's military and economic coercion in the South China Sea and East China Sea.

Kishida told Marcos that Japan is willing to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines in areas such as agriculture, energy, health care and infrastructure.

The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen the functions of the United Nations, including reform of the U.N. Security Council.

In a separate meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Kishida said Japan hopes that countries concerned will return to the 2015 nuclear agreement at an early date.

