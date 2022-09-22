Kishida Urges Early Entry into Force of Nuke Test Ban Pact

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that countries across the world should boost efforts to put the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty into force early.

He made the comments in New York during the first summit of countries aiming for an early entry into force of the CTBT.

Participants to the summit issued a joint statement calling on all countries to declare or maintain a moratorium on nuclear tests.

The statement demanded ratification of the treaty by the United States and other countries that are required to ratify it for its entry into force.

It criticized North Korea by name over its reported plan to conduct a seventh nuclear test, saying that any new nuclear test would be irresponsible and unacceptable.

