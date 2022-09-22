Kishida, Biden Agree to Cooperate on U.N. Reform

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday agreed to work together to reform the U.N. Security Council, which has been criticized for failing to address the war in Ukraine.

Kishida told Biden that he highly appreciates the president's call for reforming the Security Council that was made in a speech at the U.N. General Assembly earlier in the day.

In his U.N. speech, Biden said the United States supports increasing the number of both permanent and nonpermanent seats on the Security Council and urged its permanent members to refrain from the use of the veto.

Kishida also underlined the need for reforming the Security Council in his own U.N. General Assembly speech on Tuesday.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance at a time when the regional security environment is increasingly becoming severe amid tensions over Taiwan and threats from North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. They also agreed to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

