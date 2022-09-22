G-7 Foreign Chiefs Reaffirm Cooperation on Ukraine Aid

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major countries reiterated on Wednesday that their countries will cooperate to support Ukraine and ensure food and energy security, according to the Japanese government.

The G-7 foreign ministers held talks in New York amid growing concerns that Russia may use biological or chemical weapons in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensive in the war in Ukraine.

At the meeting, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that Tokyo plans to take measures to ban exports of chemical weapons-related materials to Russia while adding Russian military-linked organizations to the list of its export restriction targets.

Meanwhile, Japan will host a G-7 foreign ministers' meeting in the central Japan resort town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on April 16-18, government officials said.

At the New York meeting, the participants had discussions on the strengthening of U.N. functions at a time when the Security Council is unable to take concerted action over the war in Ukraine, due to Russia's veto power.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]