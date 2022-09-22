Abe State Funeral to See Attendees from 217 Nations, Others

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Dignitaries from a total of 217 countries, regions and international organizations will attend the state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, slated to be held in Tokyo on Tuesday, the Japanese government said Thursday.

The number of foreign attendees at the state funeral will reach around 700, the government said.

Amid the war in Ukraine, Russia will send Mikhail Shvydkoy, special representative of the Russian president on international cultural cooperation.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the Japanese government accepted Shvydkoy's willingness to attend the funeral as he has been working in the cultural field for many years.

Meanwhile, the government has not received a response from China on whether it will send a representative to the funeral.

