50 Years On, Japan-China Ties Shift from Cooperation to Competition

Newsfrom Japan

Shanghai, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--In the half century since Japan and China normalized their ties in 1972, the relationship between the two East Asian neighbors has shifted from cooperation to competition.

Japan initially offered technical cooperation to China. In 2010, however, China overtook Japan as the world's second-largest economy. China has also become a rival of Japan in the technology field.

A steel plant in the Baoshan district in northern Shanghai was a symbol of cooperation between Japan and China. The massive facility was established after former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping visited a steelworks run by the predecessor of Nippon Steel Corp. <5401> in 1978.

The Japanese company sent some 10,000 engineers in total to assist operations at the Baoshan plant, which was built with huge yen loans.

A Baoshan plant official recounted how Japanese engineers taught local workers step by step, noting that the Chinese steel industry's modernization was thanks to Nippon Steel.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]