Abe State Funeral to Be Attended by 4,300 People

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--The state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to be attended by about 4,300 people, including 700 from overseas, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.

Representatives from 218 foreign countries, regions and international organizations will attend the funeral to be held in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Of the 218, 117 will send dignitaries to Japan and 101 will have their ambassadors and representatives in the country attend the event. The expected foreign attendees include 49 current and former top-level officials.

China will send Wan Gang, vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, while Russia will send Mikhail Shvydkoy, special representative of the Russian president for international cultural cooperation.

Wan is a former minister of science of technology. But his influence is considered to be limited because he is not a member of the Communist Party of China.

