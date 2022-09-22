Japan Logs 77,383 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 77,383 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down by 8,470 from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients dropped by 25 from Wednesday to 276, while 102 new deaths were confirmed.

In Tokyo, 8,850 infections were newly confirmed, up by 25 from a week earlier. There were seven new fatal cases, including a boy aged under 10.

The seven-day average of new infections fell 20.4 pct to 6,929 in the Japanese capital.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria decreased by four from Wednesday to 17.

