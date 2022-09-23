Japan to Start Nationwide Travel Discount Program Oct. 11

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will start its planned nationwide travel discount program Oct. 11, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

The government will also launch a discount program to support entertainment and other events Oct. 11, Kishida told a news conference during his trip to New York.

He expressed a wish to revitalize its economy hurt by the novel coronavirus crisis through the two programs, following the recent decrease in new COVID-19 cases.

Kishida also announced plans to ease the country's COVID-19 border measures Oct. 11 by scrapping the daily cap on arrivals from abroad, accepting independent tourists and waiving visa requirements for short-term stays.

He said he will give detailed instructions to formulate a comprehensive package of economic measures Sept. 30.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]