G-7 Raps Russia's Nuclear Rhetoric

Berlin, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major powers criticized Russia's nuclear rhetoric in a meeting held in New York on Wednesday, according to a statement issued Thursday.

The G-7 ministers "deplored deliberate Russian escalatory steps, including the partial mobilization of reservists and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric," said the statement by Germany, which chaired the meeting.

The G-7, also including Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union, agreed to "pursue further targeted sanctions and are committed to sustained economic and political pressure on Russia."

The ministers "strongly condemned Russia's announcement to conduct sham referenda on sovereign Ukrainian territory," the statement said.

"Any annexation of Ukrainian territory would be a gross violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and the U.N. Charter," the statement said, urging "all states to unequivocally condemn any referenda and not to recognize the results."

