New Shinkansen Bullet Train Line Opens in Japan's Kyushu

Nagasaki, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--A new 620-billion-yen Shinkansen bullet train line linking the neighboring prefectures of Saga and Nagasaki in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region opened Friday.

The 66-kilometer Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen Line connects Takeo-onsen Station in the Saga city of Takeo and Nagasaki Station in the city of Nagasaki in as fast as 23 minutes, using six-car trains, nicknamed Kamome.

Yoji Furumiya, president of Kyushu Railway Co. <9142>, which operates the Shinkansen line, declared that the company is committed to operating it safely in an opening ceremony at Nagasaki Station. Transport minister Tetsuo Saito expressed hopes that the new Shinkansen line will be loved by users and residents.

A 35-year-old man from Tokyo who got on the first train from Nagasaki Station said, "I'm looking forward to doing sightseeing along the line, including at the Ureshino Onsen hot spring resort."

Akira Watanabe, a 46-year-old from Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, who plans to travel to Nagasaki from Takeo-onsen Station, said, "I'll enjoy the scenery of Omura Bay."

