Kishida Pledges Continued Ukraine Support

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged continued support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, in New York Thursday.

Kishida told Shmyhal that Japan will work on the Ukraine situation as it is preparing to assume the chair of the Group of Seven leading democracies next year.

He said Japan will add a ban on exports of chemical weapon-related products to its list of sanctions on Russia.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude for Japan's support for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

The Ukrainian prime minister said on Telegram later that Kishida said Japan will fully reopen its embassy in Kyiv.

